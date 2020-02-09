(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Berlin has thanked London for evacuating 20 German citizens from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday, adding that this act of "European solidarity" would pave way for future cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On February 1, Germany evacuated more than 100 citizens from the coronavirus-affected Chinese city of Wuhan. Two evacuees later tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized. The foreign ministry earlier told Sputnik that some Germans were left behind in Wuhan due to different reasons.

"I am relieved after safe return of 20 Germans and families from #Wuhan. We would like to thank our [the UK's flag] friends for this act of European solidarity which makes me hopeful for a close cooperation post-#Brexit," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry on their official Twitter page.

Earlier on Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the UK evacuated 200 British nationals and citizens of other European countries from Wuhan.

Moreover, around 30 French nationals were also evacuated by the UK on the same flight, according to the French news channel LCI.

Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 800 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 37,000. Germany has reported 14 cases of coronavirus ” more than any other country in Europe.