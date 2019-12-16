UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas To Attend First Global Refugee Forum In Geneva This Week - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Geneva on Monday to attend the world's first Global Refugee Forum, ministerial spokesman Christofer Burger said.

"The head of the Foreign Office ... will depart for Geneva tonight. Tomorrow he will represent the German government at the Global Refugee Forum," he told reporters.

Germany, with its fifth largest refugee population in the world, is the forum's co-organizer, Burger said. The gathering will continue through Wednesday.

Participants will pick up where the United Nations left off last year when it adopted a Global Compact on Refugees. Efforts will be made to implement the deal that seeks to support people fleeing wars and poverty worldwide.

Germany will push for "greater solidarity ... and closer cooperation with host countries," which includes a fairer redistribution of refugees. Thousands of migrants have been living for years in cramped facilities in EU's frontier countries.

