Germany's Maas To Dial In To NATO Foreign Minister's Historic Video Conference

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Germany's Maas to Dial In to NATO Foreign Minister's Historic Video Conference

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Top German diplomat Heiko Maas will take part in the first-ever gathering of the NATO foreign ministers held by video conference, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will participate in the NATO foreign ministers' virtual conference tomorrow afternoon, which will focus primarily on the COVID-19 pandemic," Maria Adebahr said at a news briefing.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told a televised press conference ahead of the one-day meeting that ministers would also discuss ways of enhancing stability in Afghanistan, the alliance's training mission in Iraq and a new package of support for Georgia and Ukraine.

