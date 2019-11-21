(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a stopover on Thursday in Japan's Hiroshima, en route to a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, where he plans to make a case for nuclear disarmament, his office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a stopover on Thursday in Japan 's Hiroshima , en route to a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya , where he plans to make a case for nuclear disarmament, his office said.

"I want to see for myself the blind destructive power of nuclear weapons ...

I will take my impressions of Hiroshima with me to again argue for nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation," the minister said.

Maas, who plans to attend a non-proliferation panel organized by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, said that "only a world without nuclear weapons" could be safe enough.

The parliamentary faction leader of Germany's Left party said Wednesday that the majority of Germans wanted US nukes out of their country. The United States is known to store 150 nuclear bombs in Europe, including at Buechel air base in Germany.