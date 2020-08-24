UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas To Visit Athens, Ankara On Tuesday To Discuss Situation In E. Mediterranean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

Germany's Maas to Visit Athens, Ankara on Tuesday to Discuss Situation in E. Mediterranean

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said, adding that the talks would focus primarily on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said, adding that the talks would focus primarily on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Minister Maas will leave for Athens and Ankara tomorrow. Maas will take part in political negotiations with the prime minister, the leader of the Syriza party and his Greek counterpart [Nikos Dendias]. In Ankara, the minister will meet with his Turkish counterpart [Mevlut Cavusoglu]," Burger told reporters on Monday.

The diplomat added that a direct dialogue and de-escalation were necessary to ease tensions in the region.

German government spokesman Steffen Seiber, who was also present at the briefing, added that "it is imperative that Germany maintains and remains in dialogue with both sides, since the Eastern Mediterranean is a region where we need stability.

"

The previous time Maas visited Athens was on July 21, also with the emphasis of the talks on the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish relations.

According to Greek media, Germany is trying to act as a mediator between Greece and Turkey, with the latter two expected to have stalled negotiations on bilateral issues on Friday.

Turkey's gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean has long bothered Greece and Cyprus that claim that these activities cross into their exclusive economic zones.

Tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to vacant the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey German Visit Germany Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece July Border Gas Media All Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

23 minutes ago

SCCI demands deferment of POS system for a year

2 minutes ago

Chinese FM to visit five European countries

2 minutes ago

Spain's Catalonia Bans Gatherings of Over 10 Peopl ..

2 minutes ago

Seven People Killed as Floods Hit Northeastern Tur ..

2 minutes ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.