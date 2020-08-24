(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said, adding that the talks would focus primarily on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Minister Maas will leave for Athens and Ankara tomorrow. Maas will take part in political negotiations with the prime minister, the leader of the Syriza party and his Greek counterpart [Nikos Dendias]. In Ankara, the minister will meet with his Turkish counterpart [Mevlut Cavusoglu]," Burger told reporters on Monday.

The diplomat added that a direct dialogue and de-escalation were necessary to ease tensions in the region.

German government spokesman Steffen Seiber, who was also present at the briefing, added that "it is imperative that Germany maintains and remains in dialogue with both sides, since the Eastern Mediterranean is a region where we need stability.

"

The previous time Maas visited Athens was on July 21, also with the emphasis of the talks on the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek-Turkish relations.

According to Greek media, Germany is trying to act as a mediator between Greece and Turkey, with the latter two expected to have stalled negotiations on bilateral issues on Friday.

Turkey's gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean has long bothered Greece and Cyprus that claim that these activities cross into their exclusive economic zones.

Tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to vacant the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means.