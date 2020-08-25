MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Athens and Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean amid rising tensions between Greece and Turkey over the exclusive economic zones.

Maas is expected to hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Athens and with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, respectively.

The discussion will be focused on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the EU-Russia relations and the situation in Libya ahead of the Gymnich informal council of the EU foreign ministers, scheduled to take place in Berlin on Thursday and Friday.