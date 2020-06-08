UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas To Visit Israel, Jordan For 1st Time Since Start Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will leave on Wednesday for his first working trip to Israel and Jordan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday, adding that the Middle East peace process was on the top diplomat's agenda

"On Wednesday, the minister will travel to Israel and Jordan," Burger told reporters.

The spokesman noted that this was Maas's first trip outside Europe since the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Burger, this is also the foreign minister's firsthand opportunity to discuss international and bilateral relations with the newly-formed Israeli government.

Maas is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"Bilateral issues, regional affairs, including the future settlement in the Middle East" are among the topics to be discussed, Burger added.

The German foreign minister will then hold a video conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh "on recent developments in the Middle East" with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

