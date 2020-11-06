UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Urges Russia, US To Continue Work On New START Extension After US Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:58 PM

Germany's Maas Urges Russia, US to Continue Work on New START Extension After US Elections

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the desire of Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and calls on both countries to continue this positive dynamics after the US elections

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the desire of Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and calls on both countries to continue this positive dynamics after the US elections.

"Germany welcomes the recent talks between the US and Russia on the extension of New START.

This positive dynamics should continue after the US elections," Maas said at the Capturing Technology, Rethinking Arms Control 2020 conference.

He stressed that this was not only a bilateral issue between the United States and Russia, but also a "guarantor of global security."

"Therefore, I urge Washington and Moscow to finally take measures that are necessary to extend the New START before it expires in less than four months," he added.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Washington German Germany United States 2020

Recent Stories

Famous Russian Satirist Zhvanetsky Dies at Age of ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 06 Nov 2020

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister terms Sehat Sahulat Program as p ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.