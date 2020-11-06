(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the desire of Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and calls on both countries to continue this positive dynamics after the US elections.

"Germany welcomes the recent talks between the US and Russia on the extension of New START.

This positive dynamics should continue after the US elections," Maas said at the Capturing Technology, Rethinking Arms Control 2020 conference.

He stressed that this was not only a bilateral issue between the United States and Russia, but also a "guarantor of global security."

"Therefore, I urge Washington and Moscow to finally take measures that are necessary to extend the New START before it expires in less than four months," he added.