Germany's Maas, US' Blinken Discuss Russia, Middle East, Europe's Energy Policy - Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a range of issues during a phone conversation, including Russia, Europe's energy policy, as well as the situation in the middle East, the German Federal Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

"FM @HeikoMaas discussed with @SecBlinken that de-escalation in the #MiddleEast is key priority at the moment. We will both continue to use our diplomatic channels to this end. Other topics included transatlantic cooperation, Russia, and European energy policy," the foreign office wrote on Twitter.

The officials held the conversation on Tuesday.

Following the talks, the US Department of State said that Maas and Blinken discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation in order to manage alleged challenges posed by Russia and China, as well as troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other things.

Additionally, Blinken expressed Washington's opposition to the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The statement followed Axios reports, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden administration would waive sanctions against the corporate entity and the top executive managing the construction of the pipeline, using US national interests as justification.

