UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Maas Vows To Closely Watch Navalny Trial, Discuss Reaction In Council Of Europe

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Germany's Maas Vows to Closely Watch Navalny Trial, Discuss Reaction in Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin intended to closely monitor the trial of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and further address the issue at the Council of Europe.

Maas said, speaking at the winter plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, that in the coming weeks, Germany would be closely following the legal proceedings, which would determine Navalny's future.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent.

A Moscow court ruled to keep the Russian politician in detention for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction. The court is expected to decide on Friday whether Navalny's suspended sentence should be replaced with a prison term for breach of suspension terms.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned against foreign meddling in the case. Commenting on the West's repeated calls for Navalny's release, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the chorus an attempt to shift attention from the ongoing crisis of the liberal model of development.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Berlin From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

2 hours ago

Police foil bid to smuggle Indian gutka

13 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait must work to diversify bilateral ..

13 minutes ago

29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

13 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.