Germany's Maas Wants 'Better Relationship' With Russia, Expects Progress On Ukraine

Germany's Maas Wants 'Better Relationship' With Russia, Expects Progress on Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday that his country wanted to get along well with Russia as long as there was progress in the Ukrainian peace process.

"We want a better relationship with Russia. Of course, they can get better, but we need to see progress, specifically in the approach to the conflict in eastern Ukrainian process based on the Minsk accords," he said at a foreign policy forum in Berlin.

Maas said that when it came to closing the rift over Ukraine "the ball is.

.. in Moscow's court." He said Russia last declined to hold a four-way ministerial meeting with Ukraine, Germany and France. The EU will continue speaking with one voice on the conflict, he added.

President Vladimir Putin said told a Russian news channel on November 13 that his country was repeatedly accused of not following through on the Minsk agreements despite being no part of the deal or the armed conflict in Ukraine's breakaway east. He said Russia would not have it.

