BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned the military in Myanmar against using violence to break up protests against last week's coup.

"It is truly disturbing how the military is prepared to use violence against peaceful demonstrators. I call on the military to refrain from violence and engage immediately in a political dialogue that will enable Myanmar to resume its process of democratization," he said.

Maas demanded that the junta free the Southeast Asian country's civilian leaders, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and restore constitutionality.

"It is up to the military of Myanmar to decide whether Myanmar will continue down the path of integration into the regional and international community, or whether it will once again be forced into isolation," he warned.

The military launched a coup on February 1 after accusing the ruling National League for Democracy of voter fraud at the elections in November. Thousands of people have been rallying against the takeover, in defiance of a ban on protests. A teenage protester was shot dead by police on Wednesday.