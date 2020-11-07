UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Welcomes 'Clear Figures' Of US Presidential Election Results

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday welcomed the "clear figures" of the results of the US presidential election and expressed readiness to cooperate with the next US government.

Earlier in the day, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election.

Later, Biden declared his victory.

"It is good that there are finally clear figures. We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal," Maas wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

