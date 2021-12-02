UrduPoint.com

Germany's Maas Worried By Ceasefire Violations In Eastern Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told an OSCE ministerial gathering on Thursday he was concerned about a rapid rise in ceasefire violations in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told an OSCE ministerial gathering on Thursday he was concerned about a rapid rise in ceasefire violations in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

"Daily ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine have alarmingly increased," he said in a televised meeting in Stockholm.

Maas said the conflict threatened regional peace and remained a "big topic" for the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. An OSCE monitoring mission saw more than 270 violations in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces on Tuesday alone.

Turning to Russia, Maas said it should respect the Minsk accords that set out a path on how to end years-long fighting between Ukrainian government troops and pro-independence rebels in the east.

"We would be happy if our Russian friends remembered that they signed up to this agreement and only they could implement what was agreed," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that his country was repeatedly accused of not following through on the Minsk deal despite being no part of it or the armed conflict in Ukraine's breakaway east.

