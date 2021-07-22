(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The authorities of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern welcomes the agreement between Berlin and Washington on Nord Stream 2 and is glad that the project can finally be completed, the regional Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is very pleased that this construction project, which has been approved through the legal process, can now finally be completed. We therefore very much welcome this agreement," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States published a joint statement, in which they outlined their position regarding European energy security and common goals for climate protection, including a number of conditions for the unhindered operation of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2.