UrduPoint.com

Germany's Merkel Admits Her Conservatives Face Uphill Battle In Sept.26 Polls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Germany's Merkel Admits Her Conservatives Face Uphill Battle in Sept.26 Polls

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that her conservative CDU/CSU bloc was aware that holding on to the country's top job would pose a challenge in the September 26 election.

"It was clear to everyone in CDU/CSU that they would not get into the chancellor's office automatically and effortlessly after 16 years," she told a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel, who has held the office continuously since the 2005 Federal election, will leave politics after 16 years at the helm. Her party has banked on its new leader, Armin Laschet, to succeed the 67-year-old but it has been lagging behind Social Democrats in all recent polls.

Asked whether she saw her legacy threatened by Laschet's flagging popularity, Merkel said that the election day count was what really mattered.

"We are in the midst of an election campaign, and I see that it is real fighting... The election day will settle it all, so I will not get myself involved or speculate," she said.

Merkel largely stayed away from the fray since announcing in 2018 that she would not seek a fifth term. But her party's sliding ratings prompted her to make several interventions in the past weeks, going as far as to openly attack Laschet's main rival, Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

Election Attack Threatened German Job Berlin Angela Merkel September Democrats 2018 All From Top

Recent Stories

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

16 minutes ago
 Managers of 31 restaurants, 26 shopkeepers booked ..

Managers of 31 restaurants, 26 shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

37 seconds ago
 Punjab govt collects Rs 21.8 bln revenue through a ..

Punjab govt collects Rs 21.8 bln revenue through auction of five CBD plots: Gill ..

39 seconds ago
 China to launch pilot programs on business environ ..

China to launch pilot programs on business environment to better benefit firms a ..

41 seconds ago
 Moscow, Washington Intend to Continue Cooperation ..

Moscow, Washington Intend to Continue Cooperation to Restore JCPOA

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.