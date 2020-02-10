UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Backs Defense Chief Who Plans To Quit As Ruling Party Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

Germany's Merkel Backs Defense Chief Who Plans to Quit as Ruling Party Leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defense minister and Merkel's successor at the helm of the ruling conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, after the latter said she would quit as the party leader, a government spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defense minister and Merkel's successor at the helm of the ruling conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, after the latter said she would quit as the party leader, a government spokesman said Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said she would not run for chancellor in the Federal election next year and would organize a new party leadership contest by summer, in an announcement that caught Merkel by surprise, the Bild tabloid said.

"The chancellor wants Kramp-Karrenbauer to remain defense minister. The chancellor supports her wholeheartedly in that," Steffen Seibert told reporters in response to whether Merkel planned to reshuffle the cabinet.

Merkel stepped down as the head of the CDU in 2018, handing over the reins to her designated successor and the party's secretary general, who was expected to take over as the chancellor as the two leadership roles go hand in hand.

