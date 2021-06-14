German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that she supported plans of the Western military alliance to draw up guidelines for addressing new challenges

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that she supported plans of the Western military alliance to draw up guidelines for addressing new challenges.

"I support the plan to work out a new strategic concept that will clearly outline challenges and NATO responses and that will be adopted in 2022," she said in a doorstep statement in Brussels.

Merkel said that NATO member states, including Germany, were increasingly faced with hybrid warfare threats, cyberattacks, and what she described as a Russian disinformation campaign.