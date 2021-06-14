UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Backs NATO Plan To Draw Up New Security Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:27 PM

Germany's Merkel Backs NATO Plan to Draw Up New Security Strategy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that she supported plans of the Western military alliance to draw up guidelines for addressing new challenges

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of a NATO summit on Monday that she supported plans of the Western military alliance to draw up guidelines for addressing new challenges.

"I support the plan to work out a new strategic concept that will clearly outline challenges and NATO responses and that will be adopted in 2022," she said in a doorstep statement in Brussels.

Merkel said that NATO member states, including Germany, were increasingly faced with hybrid warfare threats, cyberattacks, and what she described as a Russian disinformation campaign.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Germany Brussels Alliance Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

3 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

18 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

24 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.