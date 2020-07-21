BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she did not regret having to make concessions to agree with other EU leaders on the recovery fund, adding that the bloc reached a "painful but responsible" compromise.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their four-day in-person summit in Brussels and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"No, I do not regret that [the concessions]. I think we need to see that a group of countries was not exactly enthusiastic about this new method of cooperation. They would have like to guarantees and not loans. That we have now come to a result where we have a little bit more grants than guarantees, I think it is a right response to this pandemic, and that means the readiness to strike a compromise," Merkel said at a press conference following the summit.

According to the chancellor, those countries that have made concessions will pay most of the subsidies to the hardest-hit nations, she said.

"It is a painful compromise in many ways, Germany has decided not to completely participate in this, and to desist from using it completely, that is our contribution as the largest economy, but on a whole, it means responsibly," Merkel added.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion Euros in low-interest loans, instead of the proposed 250 billion euros.