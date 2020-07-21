UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Calls EU Economic Recovery Fund Deal 'Painful But Responsible'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Germany's Merkel Calls EU Economic Recovery Fund Deal 'Painful But Responsible'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she did not regret having to make concessions to agree with other EU leaders on the recovery fund, adding that the bloc reached a "painful but responsible" compromise.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their four-day in-person summit in Brussels and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

"No, I do not regret that [the concessions]. I think we need to see that a group of countries was not exactly enthusiastic about this new method of cooperation. They would have like to guarantees and not loans. That we have now come to a result where we have a little bit more grants than guarantees, I think it is a right response to this pandemic, and that means the readiness to strike a compromise," Merkel said at a press conference following the summit.

According to the chancellor, those countries that have made concessions will pay most of the subsidies to the hardest-hit nations, she said.

"It is a painful compromise in many ways, Germany has decided not to completely participate in this, and to desist from using it completely, that is our contribution as the largest economy, but on a whole, it means responsibly," Merkel added.

Under the agreement, the euro amount in free subsidies to the worst-hit countries will be 390 billion instead of the previously proposed 500 billion. The fund will also include 360 billion Euros in low-interest loans, instead of the proposed 250 billion euros.

Related Topics

Budget German Germany Brussels Euro Angela Merkel From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

23 minutes ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

38 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

2 hours ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

2 hours ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.