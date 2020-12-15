UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Calls Rise In Conspiracy Theories 'Attack On Europe's Way Of Life'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Germany's Merkel Calls Rise in Conspiracy Theories 'Attack on Europe's Way of Life'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in conspiracy theories, including those around the novel coronavirus, as an attack on Europe's fact-based mindset, saying that the phenomenon as well as its links to social media should be studied.

Merkel spoke at a virtual meeting with students, who asked her how to return supporters of conspiracy theories and COVID-19 skeptics from the Querdenken movement to the world of facts.

"Usual arguments are unhelpful here, so this is a big challenge for us, I can well understand your concern. This will probably be a task for psychologists as well. We probably need to study extensively how people leave the world of facts for the world of another language, to which we cannot reach out while speaking with references to facts. [As a result] we see a kind of refusal of a dialogue, and people find themselves at different levels," the chancellor said.

According to Merkel, "this is basically an attack on our way of life."

"Since the Enlightenment, Europe has followed the path of building its worldview on the basis of facts. When this world vision is rejected or not based on facts, it is difficult to reconcile it with our way of life. But nevertheless, we are a tolerant country, they are our citizens too, but it will be very difficult to return them from their world to a world where we can hear each other," she continued.

The chancellor also stressed the need to further study a role of social media in this context, as people there often get emboldened in their conspiracy views and find other supporters, but they "lose touch" with other spheres of social life.

Merkel added that the issue had been of huge concern among politicians.

