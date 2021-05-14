(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel strongly condemns the ongoing rocket attacks against Israel, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"Chancellor decidedly condemns the ongoing rocket attacks on Israel, these are terrorist attacks ... Nothing justifies these acts of terrorism. The rocket attacks have to be ceased immediately, the German government supports Israel's right to self-defense," Seibert said.

The official also addressed anti-Israel protests that take place in the country.

"Here in Germany, people are taking to the streets to protest against Israel's policies. They can do it peacefully, this is natural in our democracy. However, those who use these protests to espouse antisemitism are abusing the right of assembly. Our democracy will not stand for antisemitic rallies," Seibert added.

The recent civil unrest in Jerusalem triggered a new wave of hostilities at the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants conducting a constant barrage targeting Israeli settlements. Six civilians and one Israeli serviceman are said to have been killed so far. In response, Israel launched strikes against Gaza, killing a number of militants, including some high-ranking field commanders. According to the Palestinian health authorities, the Israeli attacks killed 109 people.

Protests against Israel have been taking place in Germany since Monday. In some cases, the police were forced to use special equipment against more radical activists. Some of the activists attacked or tried to attack synagogues in Bonn, Munster and Gelsenkirchen.