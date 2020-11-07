(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency, saying she looked forward to working together with the 77-year-old Democrat.

"The American citizens have made their choice.

Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America," she said in a statement, adding Kamala Harris would become the country's first female vice president.

"I look forward to the future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to take on the big challenges of our time," the chancellor continued.