BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended NATO on Wednesday, ahead of next week's summit of its leaders in London, saying that preserving the alliance was in her country's own interests.

"Preserving NATO today is more in our own interests than it was during the Cold War, or at least as much as during the Cold War," she said at a plenary sitting of the German parliament.

Merkel reiterated Foreign Minister Heiko Maas's stance that "Europe cannot defend itself alone yet," stressing that EU members needed to take on more responsibility for the trans-Atlantic alliance.

This came in response to a recent remark by French President Emmanuel Macron who said NATO was undergoing "brain death" as Washington's leadership role in it declined under US President Donald Trump.

Merkel added that EU countries should also be able to engage together militarily separately from NATO � but never against the North Atlantic Alliance.

The chancellor called Turkey a "difficult partner" after it moved unilaterally into northeastern Syria. "But I say Turkey should remain a NATO member and we should support it," she added.

Merkel also promised that Germany would scale up its defense spending to 2 percent of its gross domestic product by 2030, something it was repeatedly asked to do by the United States.