(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan with French, British and Italian leaders and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees by phone on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan with French, British and Italian leaders and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees by phone on Tuesday.

"Federal Chancellor Merkel talked with her partners about the ongoing efforts to fly citizens and Afghan support staff out [of Afghanistan] and agreed on cooperation and mutual support on the ground," Steffen Seibert, her spokesman, said.

Merkel backed the UN Security Council's call for an end to violence, respect for human rights and the formation of an inclusive Afghan government. More phone calls with other world leaders, including from countries in the region, are planned.