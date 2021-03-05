UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Discusses Libyan Ceasefire With Interim Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah spoke by phone on Friday about efforts toward achieving a lasting peace in the war-torn North African country.

"The two discussed progress in the Libyan political process, including the intra-Libyan implementation of the ceasefire deal.

The chancellor confirmed the government's full support for this process," Steffen Seibert, her spokesman, said in a statement.

Merkel threw her weight behind the planned national elections in December and again insisted on the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya under the October ceasefire agreement.

A UN-selected political dialogue forum voted in February to elect Dbeibah as caretaker prime minister who will lead Libya toward national polls. Dbeibah has recently submitted a list of ministerial nominees to parliament, which will consider a vote of confidence in his cabinet on Monday.

