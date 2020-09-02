UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Expects Reaction From Russia On Navalny's 'Attempted Poisoning'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:47 PM

Germany's Merkel Expects Reaction From Russia on Navalny's 'Attempted Poisoning'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday condemned an "attempted poisoning" of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said she expected Russia to issue a reaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday condemned an "attempted poisoning" of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said she expected Russia to issue a reaction.

"The information about the attempted poisoning of one of the leading opposition politicians in Russia is depressing," she told reporters in Berlin.

Merkel said the suspected attempt on Navalny's life "raises very serious questions that only the Russian government can and must answer."

"The Russian ambassador was informed this afternoon by the Foreign Ministry about the test findings. We expect that the Russian government will make a declaration on this incident," the chancellor said.

