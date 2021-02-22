UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Eyes Cautious Lockdown Easing - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Germany's Merkel Eyes Cautious Lockdown Easing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering a careful easing of the much-criticized coronavirus lockdown, which has been in place since mid-December, media said Monday.

Merkel told her conservative party's leadership during a video conference that a rollback of restrictions should be coupled with increased testing, according to sources cited by Der Spiegel.

Restrictions will be reportedly introduced in three main areas ” personal contacts; schooling and vocational education; and sports, restaurants and culture.

Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun will set up a working group together with regional authorities to lay out a reopening roadmap ahead of the March 3 virtual meeting, featuring Merkel and state governors.

Health Minister Jens Spahn proposed during the video conference that vaccines against COVID-19 should be administered by family doctors but only once 3 million to 5 million doses become available weekly.

Related Topics

Sports German Angela Merkel March Family Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

3 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

8 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.