MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering a careful easing of the much-criticized coronavirus lockdown, which has been in place since mid-December, media said Monday.

Merkel told her conservative party's leadership during a video conference that a rollback of restrictions should be coupled with increased testing, according to sources cited by Der Spiegel.

Restrictions will be reportedly introduced in three main areas ” personal contacts; schooling and vocational education; and sports, restaurants and culture.

Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun will set up a working group together with regional authorities to lay out a reopening roadmap ahead of the March 3 virtual meeting, featuring Merkel and state governors.

Health Minister Jens Spahn proposed during the video conference that vaccines against COVID-19 should be administered by family doctors but only once 3 million to 5 million doses become available weekly.