Germany's Merkel Gets Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently received a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently received a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the Federal chancellor was given a second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus a few days ago," the spokesperson said.

The 66-year-old head of the German government was given a UK-Swedish AstraZeneca shot on April 16. Her second shot was the US-made vaccine Moderna.

More Stories From World

