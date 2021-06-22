(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently received a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the Federal chancellor was given a second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus a few days ago," the spokesperson said.

The 66-year-old head of the German government was given a UK-Swedish AstraZeneca shot on April 16. Her second shot was the US-made vaccine Moderna.