Germany's Merkel Hopes For Compromise On Top EU Jobs

Tue 02nd July 2019

Germany's Merkel Hopes for Compromise on Top EU Jobs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is clinging to the hope that EU leaders will reach a consensus on who should lead the European Union, after a brief break in talks was announced on Monday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is clinging to the hope that EU leaders will reach a consensus on who should lead the European Union, after a brief break in talks was announced on Monday.

"I hope that we will sleep on it and will be willing to look for a compromise ... It is complicated but I still hope that it's doable if we set our mind on it," she told reporters

Merkel said some bigger countries were unhappy with the options on the table. She also suggested that it was possible for smaller nations to band together and "outvote" bigger ones but noted that this course of action was inadvisable.

EU leaders have suspended negotiations on deciding candidates to lead the bloc's main institutions until 11 a.m. (9:00 GMT) on Tuesday after an all-night summit.

Sources told reporters in Brussels that European Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans, a Dutch socialist, was being considered to lead the main decision-making body.

World Bank chief executive Kristalina Georgieva was tipped to head the European Council, while Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel could be in charge of EU foreign policy. Germany's Manfred Weber was suggested for the job of European Parliament president.

