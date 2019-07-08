(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the new prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to Berlin on Monday after his conservative New Democracy party swept to victory in a snap vote

"I heartily congratulate you on your inauguration as prime minister...

I would be glad to welcome you in Berlin soon," she was quoted as saying in a press release.

Merkel praised a longstanding friendship between the two nations and said she wanted to work together with the new government in Athens to strengthen their ties.

Center-right New Democracy unseated leftist Syriza in Sunday's election on promises of lower taxes and greater privatization of the public sector, and is projected to have an outright majority in parliament.