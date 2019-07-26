UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Invites New UK Prime Minister To Discuss Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

Germany's Merkel Invites New UK Prime Minister to Discuss Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called up Boris Johnson on Friday to congratulate him on becoming UK prime minister and discuss Brexit, her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel called up Boris Johnson on Friday to congratulate him on becoming UK prime minister and discuss Brexit, her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

"She congratulated him on his new role and wished him good luck in this demanding position.

Their talks focused primarily on the United Kingdom's exit from the EU and deeper bilateral ties," Demmer said in a press release.

The chancellor invited Johnson to Berlin at the soonest possible date and the prime minister accepted it, the spokeswoman added.

The British Conservative took over from Theresa May on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Berlin United Kingdom Angela Merkel Brexit May From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan continues its Humanitarian assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Restoration of durable peace govt's top priority: ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas for Venezuel ..

3 minutes ago

Heads of Germany's Saxony, Brandenburg Urge EU to ..

3 minutes ago

NUST Internship Programme for International Studen ..

8 minutes ago

Purchase of sacrificial animals begins in city are ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.