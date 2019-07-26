(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called up Boris Johnson on Friday to congratulate him on becoming UK prime minister and discuss Brexit, her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said

"She congratulated him on his new role and wished him good luck in this demanding position.

Their talks focused primarily on the United Kingdom's exit from the EU and deeper bilateral ties," Demmer said in a press release.

The chancellor invited Johnson to Berlin at the soonest possible date and the prime minister accepted it, the spokeswoman added.

The British Conservative took over from Theresa May on Wednesday.