BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), before the international Berlin conference on Libya, the German cabinet said in a statement on Sunday.

"Chancellor Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas held talks today [Sunday] in the German Chancellery before the conference on Libya with both Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar," the statement read.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations are meeting in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.