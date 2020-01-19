UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel, Maas Meet With LNA's Haftar, GNA's Sarraj Before Berlin Talks - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

Germany's Merkel, Maas Meet With LNA's Haftar, GNA's Sarraj Before Berlin Talks - Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), before the international Berlin conference on Libya, the German cabinet said in a statement on Sunday.

"Chancellor Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas held talks today [Sunday] in the German Chancellery before the conference on Libya with both Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar," the statement read.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations are meeting in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Russia Turkey Egypt German European Union Berlin United States Libya Angela Merkel Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

56 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa Universityâ€™s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

1 hour ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.