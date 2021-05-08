UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Objects To Patent Waivers For Coronavirus Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:37 PM

Germany's Merkel Objects to Patent Waivers for Coronavirus Vaccines

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected calls for pharma companies to drop patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, saying this would not end supply shortages

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected calls for pharma companies to drop patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, saying this would not end supply shortages.

"I do not think that waiving patents is the solution to make vaccines available to more people," she told a virtual news conference, following an informal EU summit in Portugal.

The politician said intellectual rights protections were integral to pharma companies' creativity and their power of innovation and guaranteed the quality of "highly sensitive" products, such as vaccines.

Merkel thus echoed other EU leaders who said patent waivers were not the way out. The idea was floated by the US administration. President Joe Biden on Wednesday backed a freeze on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

German Portugal Angela Merkel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.