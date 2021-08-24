UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced after the G7 emergency summit on Tuesday a financial lifeline worth a total 600 euros ($705 million) to Afghanistan

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced after the G7 emergency summit on Tuesday a financial lifeline worth a total 600 Euros ($705 million) to Afghanistan.

"I pledged on behalf of Germany... 100 million euros in emergency aid followed by a further 500 million euros," Merkel told a press conference.

The aid will be provided through UN institutions, she added.

Merkel said Germany would cooperate with Iran and Pakistan on the resettlement of Afghan refugees. She said earlier that Germany wanted regional countries to take in most Afghans fleeing the conflict.

"I said that we were ready to work together with [Afghanistan's] neighbor countries, such as Pakistan and Iran," she told reporters.

When asked whether the United States would stick to the self-imposed August 31 deadline for evacuation flights, the German chancellor said she had no new information.

