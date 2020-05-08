BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis spoke over the phone on Thursday about solidarity in the face of the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the German government said.

"The conversation focused on the global humanitarian and political situation in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for cooperation and solidarity in Europe and worldwide," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

The two said poorer countries required particular support.

The chancellor invited the pontiff to Germany as soon as it is possible to travel.

The pope called for unity in a prayer last weekend, saying countries needed to pool knowledge and resources and share the resulting vaccines and treatments with the rest of the world.

Germany together with key EU countries and allies organized a coronavirus response fundraiser on Monday that saw world leaders pledge $8 billion in funding for immunization efforts. Merkel said Germany would donate $568 million to the course.