UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel, Pope Francis Discuss Coronavirus Response - Berlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Germany's Merkel, Pope Francis Discuss Coronavirus Response - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis spoke over the phone on Thursday about solidarity in the face of the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the German government said.

"The conversation focused on the global humanitarian and political situation in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for cooperation and solidarity in Europe and worldwide," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

The two said poorer countries required particular support.

The chancellor invited the pontiff to Germany as soon as it is possible to travel.

The pope called for unity in a prayer last weekend, saying countries needed to pool knowledge and resources and share the resulting vaccines and treatments with the rest of the world.

Germany together with key EU countries and allies organized a coronavirus response fundraiser on Monday that saw world leaders pledge $8 billion in funding for immunization efforts. Merkel said Germany would donate $568 million to the course.

Related Topics

World Europe German Germany Angela Merkel Prayer Government Share Unity Foods Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

32 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

1 hour ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.