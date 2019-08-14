(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for the United States' decision to pull out from their landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

The nuclear pact came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.

"I deeply regret that Russia objectively violated the INF treaty and gave [the US] a reason to cancel it... We will, together with our NATO partners, do everything to push for more arms control... in coming years," Merkel told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on July 3 suspending his country's compliance with the INF but stressed that doors remained open for talks. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had argued that US accusations were baseless and suggested that it was in breach of the pact.