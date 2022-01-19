Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to personally turn down a job offer at one of UN agencies, German news agency DPA reported on Wednesday, citing Merkel's office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to personally turn down a job offer at one of UN agencies, German news agency DPA reported on Wednesday, citing Merkel's office.

Merkel called the UN secretary general, thanked him for the offer and said she could not accept it, the office was cited as saying.

Earlier in the day, DPA reported, citing sources, that Guterres had invited Merkel to head a high-level UN advisory body on global public goods, such as health, nature conservation, global peace and economy. Guterres reportedly made the proposal in a letter sent to the ex-chancellor. However, many UN representatives were confident that Merkel was unlikely to accept the job offer, the news agency said.

Merkel, 67, retired from politics in late 2021 after 16 years of service as Germany's head of state.