Germany's Merkel Says Buying Time Crucial For Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Mon 09th March 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that efforts to delay the spread of the new coronavirus were not in vain because they bought researchers precious time for vaccine research

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that efforts to delay the spread of the new coronavirus were not in vain because they bought researchers precious time for vaccine research.

"It was and is definitely not in vain and it does matter what we do," Merkel said, adding that "the time factor is the most efficient virus-control measure."

The chancellor said that an influx of infected people to hospitals over a short period would lead to shortages, while spreading out the cases over time allows authorities to better cope with the epidemic.

"In this way, we are buying us valuable time during which scientists can research remedies and vaccines," Merkel said, stressing her government needed months to procure extra medical equipment for clinics.

The German disease control agency said 1,112 coronavirus cases had been reported in all but one states as of Monday morning. First two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

