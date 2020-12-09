German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the European Union's leaders were looking for ways to lift Poland and Hungary's veto on the bloc's long-term budget

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the European Union's leaders were looking for ways to lift Poland and Hungary's veto on the bloc's long-term budget.

Both countries had opposed EU's new rule of law safeguard that they fear could block their access to the coronavirus recovery fund. Both countries are under EU investigation for undermining judicial independence and media freedom.

"Hungary and Poland said they cannot accept this [condition] and we are now looking for solutions to lift this blockade while, of course, preserving the rule of law mechanism," Merkel said in parliament.

She added that the German presidency in the European Council would continue looking for a way out of this impasse. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the budget, before the current one runs out at the end of the year.