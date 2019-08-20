(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that the European Union would consider "practical solutions" for the dispute with London over the post-Brexit Irish border

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk that the provision to avoid a hard Irish border was "unviable" and asked for it to be scrapped from the Brexit deal.

Merkel stated however that any alternative solution was a question for the political declaration, accompanying the deal, and ruled out reopening the withdrawal agreement, according to Sky news.

The contentious provision will have the Northern Ireland aligned to the EU internal market rules, effectively binding the entire United Kingdom to its customs union. The country is set to leave the bloc on October 31.