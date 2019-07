German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was feeling fine after she was seen shivering earlier on Wednesday

The latest shivering episode was the third in the last few months.

"I am feeling very well. You should not worry," Merkel told reporters at a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.