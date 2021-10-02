(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that foreign mercenaries and soldiers should be pulled out of Libya.

"We will also discuss how the withdrawal of foreign troops must be addressed, which I have already discussed with Prime Minister Dbeibeh. The future of Libya must be determined by the Libyan forces and people, not through foreign influence," Merkel said at a briefing ahead of a meeting with Mohamed al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan Presidency Council.

Additionally, the German chancellor said she intended to discuss with al-Menfi the political resolution process ahead of the December 24 elections.

"There's a lot still to be desired and much preparation to be done. It is about parliamentary elections and presidential election and we want to talk about this part of the process," Merkel added.

Russia has also long advocated for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for a step-by-step process to avoid creating a military advantage for either party. However, Moscow has not yet engaged in substantial talks on military withdrawal, saying that the decision has to come from the Libyan side.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks resulted in the formation of a new unity government that put an end to a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations until the general election.

In September, the Libyan High Council of State ratified a constitutional framework for the upcoming general election, as well as a law on elections to the country's national assembly.