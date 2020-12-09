UrduPoint.com
Germany's Merkel Says Not All Is Lost for Brexit Deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that she believed there was still a chance to agree a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom before the time ran out on December 31

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that she believed there was still a chance to agree a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom before the time ran out on December 31.

"There is still a chance of an agreement, although not the kind which would allow us to say tomorrow if we will be successful. I cannot promise anything. But we are working on it," she said in parliament.

Merkel spoke ahead of a meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on later on Wednesday and a crucial EU summit on Thursday.

She stressed that the European Union was ready for the United Kingdom to put forth impossible conditions that the 27 nations would not sign up to.

"We are also ready for conditions that we won't be able to accept... One thing is clear: the single market's integrity must be preserved," Merkel, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said.

The German chancellor explained that the UK and the EU needed to prepare a level playing field for the coming years, when their legal systems would start growing more and more apart.

