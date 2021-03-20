BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday expressed readiness to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, adding that she will wait for her turn to get inoculated.

The statement came amid dropping confidence in the vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company triggered by reports on isolated cases of post-inoculation side effects, such as thrombosis. This, in turn, prompted countries across the globe to halt their use of the vaccine for the time being.

"I want to get inoculated by the AstraZeneca vaccine, I have already said that, but I want to wait for my turn. However, I will do this," Merkel told reporters.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency released a report, saying that there was no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine was associated with increased risks of blood clot events.

The conclusion was bolstered by a statement from the World Health Organization, which points out that the data at hand "does not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions ... following administration of COVID-19 vaccines."

In the wake of the regulator giving the green light, various European countries are resuming the use of the vaccine. Earlier on Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on tv in a bid to boost trust in the drug.