Germany's Merkel Says Social Distancing Extended Until May 3

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that social distancing rules will remain in place nationwide until at least May 3, adding that some curbs will be relaxed.

"We will be assessing developments every 14 days. We want to see what impact the easing that we have in mind has on the infection trend. We will discuss on April 30 what happens after May 3," she told reporters after meeting state governors.

She thanked Germans for sticking to the rules that restricted public life with the aim of stemming the spread of the new coronavirus, saying this helped the national health system to cope.

"I stress that it is a fragile interim success... We do not have a lot of wiggle room. That is why we must carry on our work steadfastly," she said.

All citizens are asked not to travel or receive visitors and keep the 1.5 meter (6 feet) distance. All mass gatherings are banned until at least August 31. Religious events are halted indefinitely.

Stores up to 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) as well as car, bike and book stores of any size will be allowed to reopen immediately. Schools will start reopening from May 4, with priority given to students in their last year of secondary studies.

