UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Says Too Early To Ease Coronavirus Quarantine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Germany's Merkel Says Too Early to Ease Coronavirus Quarantine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) It is too early to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on public life in Germany ahead of Easter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her first video address after emerging from self-isolation on Friday.

"The infection rate has slowed down a bit in the past few days. But it is definitely too early to consider it a trend, and it is certainly too early to use it as a guidance for easing the strict rules that are in place in any location," she said.

The virus continues to spread rapidly across Germany, with thousands of new cases reported daily despite the two-week lockdown.

The number of infected rose by 6,000 in the past day to more than 79,600, with a total of 1,017 people dying.

Merkel, who went into home quarantine on March 22 after coming into contact with an infected person, said she realized how difficult it was to be isolated from the world but added it would be "irresponsible" for her to set any "exit-deadline."

This year's Easter will be very different from what Germans are used to, she admitted. Citizens are encouraged to stay at home and maintain a safe distance of at least 1.5 meters from others. Church services will be televised and streamed online.

Related Topics

World Germany Angela Merkel March Church From

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

40 minutes ago

US State of New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Approach 30, ..

1 minute ago

Putin Not Yet Planning Energy Talks With Saudi Par ..

1 minute ago

Second Corona virus patient dies in Hyderabad

1 minute ago

NCOC assists key leadership for informed decision ..

1 minute ago

Punjab starts ration supply to the needy: Minister ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.