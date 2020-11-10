German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she wished to speed up the implementation of the Schengen registry for people entering and leaving the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she wished to speed up the implementation of the Schengen registry for people entering and leaving the European Union.

Earlier in the day, Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as well as European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video conference on the European response to the terrorist threat.

"We can implement what was already improved. We can add to the existing scheme, let me remind you of the Schengen registry which is to be enforced by 2022 .

.. Anything that can speed up things is welcome," Merkel said.

She added that the registry in question will be able to record not only who enters the EU but also who leaves it.

"We need to know both, who is coming in, who is going out of the EU, even when people are traveling without a visa. All of that should be done by 2023," the chancellor stated.

The European Union is working on the Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated IT system that that will register visitors from third countries every time they cross the bloc's border. it is expected to be implemented in 2022.