BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet regional governors by video on Monday for emergency talks on coronavirus vaccine deliveries, a cabinet spokesman said.

"Apart from other members of the Federal government and heads of federal and state cabinets, vaccine producers and relevant unions will also be present at the negotiations," the spokesman told reporters.

This comes after Pfizer and AstraZeneca both cut vaccine supplies to the European Union, citing production issues.

German media reported that AstraZeneca would deliver only 31 million doses in the first quarter, down from the promised 80 million, due to problems at a site in Belgium. The factory was raided on Thursday at the request of the EU's executive body.