Germany's Merkel Talks About Libya With Egypt's Sisi

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi spoke about the Libyan conflict during their phone conversation on Monday.

"The chancellor voiced her support for the efforts to secure a ceasefire in Libya.

She stressed further that talks under UN aegis should be at the center of the peace process," the German government said in a press release.

It added that Merkel and Sisi has emphasized the need to push the two warring parties in Libya to return to political dialogue as quickly as possible.

The Egyptian government unveiled its vision of peace process in Libya over the weekend after Sisi welcomed eastern-based Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to Cairo. The initiative, including an immediate ceasefire, was rejected by the rival government in Tripoli.

