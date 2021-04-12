(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the near future, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday, commenting on an allegation that her inoculation has been postponed.

When the vaccination campaign began in Germany in late December, Merkel stated right away that she would get inoculated when her turn comes in the general queue.

"The chancellor will be inoculated soon, and she will inform the public about this," Seibert said at a press briefing.

German newspaper Bild reported that Merkel was scheduled to get inoculated in Berlin this past Sunday, but the appointment was later canceled. On Sunday, Merkel attended a council of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc in parliament where they discussed the candidacy of the next chancellor. The election is scheduled to take place on September 26.